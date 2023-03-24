Good Friday morning in New York City, where some landlords are babies. Here's what else is happening:
- Hart Island, New York City's potters field that's still holding burials for unclaimed bodies and has long been closed to the public, is opening up for guided nature classes after the Parks Department gave the island a $70 million renovation.
- The intersection of East 177th Street, East Tremont Avenue and Devoe Avenue in the West Farms neighborhood in the Bronx has seen at least 197 car crashes and four deaths since 2008, when the city announced plans for safety improvements on the deadly block. Construction on those plans is now tentatively set to begin ... in 2024.
- The city is holding a series of community engagement events for Bronx residents to weigh in ahead of a federally-funded study of potential ways to reimagine the Cross Bronx Expressway.
- "My brother went to the dance, and he just said everyone was throwing up — he only lasted 10 minutes there": It appears there was a norovirus outbreak at a dance at Babylon High School on Long Island.
- Meet the Knicks superfan YouTubing from Florida.
- Inside sources told Page Six that Melania Trump isn't enjoying the circus around her husband's possible indictment as much as he is.
- Finland, the six-time reigning Happiest Country in the World, is flying in 10 lucky outsiders this June for a four-day "happiness masterclass."
- Run slower, it's good for you.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, ooooh yeah: