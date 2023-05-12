Good Friday morning in New York City, where Chino Latino restaurants are poppin' on TikTok. Here's what's happening:
- The Civilian Complaint Review Board is investigating the NYPD over its initial decision not to arrest Daniel Penny for fatally choking Jordan Neely.
- Several workers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chelsea are trying to hold a vote to get rid of their union.
- A bus full of elementary school students in Warren Township, New Jersey, didn't show up to school yesterday morning, setting off a mad scramble before authorities eventually discovered that the 80-year-old school bus driver had experienced a "medical emergency," hit a parked trailer and finally pulled into a parking lot off Route 22.
- According to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll, 80% of New Jersey residents say the state's politicians are varying levels of corrupt. (6% of the people surveyed said their politicians are not at all corrupt.)
- "It’s the democratic equivalent of Downton Abbey, a fabulous but burdensome possession that’s not quite adapted to the rules of real estate." NYMag architecture critic Justin Davidson explains why the plan to build a climate research center on Governors Island inspires "hope, but not confidence."
- Hotel cleaners say the conscientious thing to do as a guest is to request daily room cleaning so hotels don't get the idea to cut jobs — and also because letting trash and wet towels pile up until check-out day makes cleaners' job a lot harder.
- The gathering of the Kyles is storming Texas.
- The biggest cosmic explosion ever detected is currently going down 8 billion light years away.
- Mole check!
- And finally, Antifa's Maine chapter getting in on the birdwatching game: