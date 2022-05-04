Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the CDC wants to remind you that masks are still required on mass transit. Here's what else is happening:
- Dozens of Ukrainian civilians who spent months trapped in a bunker under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol have emerged to find their city decimated by the Russians — all while hundreds more remain in the bunker, and it's unclear when there'll be another chance for people to escape.
- Mayor Eric Adams has appointed his buddy Scott Sartiano, who owns the members-only nightclub Zero Bond where Adams hangs out, to be on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
- The paper-and-plastic bag ban in New Jersey takes effect today.
- The Yankees have now won 11 games in a row! Also, here's a beautiful moment from yesterday's game in Toronto when a Blue Jays fan gave an Aaron Judge homerun ball to a kid in a Judge jersey who then proceeded to cry copious tears of joy.
- Matt Sorum, the drummer from Guns N' Roses, admits in his new memoir that at an after-party for John Stamos' wedding in 1998, he got hammered and then knocked out Dave Coulier, the host of said party.
- In other party news, the Guardian published a lovely essay titled "A moment that changed me: I went to a party — and spent all evening with the host's puppy."
- And in even more party news, the Met Gala changes up its carpet every year, and some of them look really cool.
- A fake priest (sort of) broke into Windsor Castle and spent a whole night yukking it up with the Queens' staff.
- It appears that 2022 is the Year of Buffalo Sauce.
- And finally, some strong-ass string:
This is my Bird Feeder now... pic.twitter.com/xGVZUVgrma— A Piece of Nature (@apieceofnature) April 27, 2022