The e-scooter sharing program that began as a pilot in the Bronx will expand to Queens next year, Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said on Thursday.

The e-scooter program intends to provide riders with connections to transportation and commercial hubs in historically underserved areas. In eastern the Bronx, the pilot recorded over 2 million trips among 115,470 unique user accounts since it launched in August 2021, DOT data showed. In a statement on Thursday, Rodriguez deemed the pilot a success, and said it was ready to be expanded.

“I am thrilled that our e-scooter sharing program is here to stay and that it will expand to eastern Queens,” Rodriguez said. “Our pilot program met and exceeded our ambitious goals—and it's time we make it available in more neighborhoods."

The commissioner first announced the pilot program would move past the pilot stage in November of last year.

The Queens expansion will cover a roughly 20-square-mile rectangle, from Flushing and Auburndale on the north side, and Rochdale Village and Springfield Gardens on the south side — though exact boundaries are still being determined based on community feedback, according to a DOT press release. Around 600,000 residents will be served.

The same three companies that serve the program in the Bronx, Bird, Lime and Veo, will operate in Queens.

As for safety, the DOT said operators must require users to complete an in-app training. New riders must verify their ages, and ride in “Beginner Mode” during their first 3 rides — which are speed-limited at 10 mph, and can’t start in overnight hours. New Yorkers who receive or qualify for government assistance programs are eligible for discounted rates.