A three-alarm fire erupted in a Midtown apartment building on Saturday, leaving more than 30 people injured, with some in serious and critical condition, according to fire department officials.

Officials received reports of fire and smoke from a residential building on East 52nd Street just before 10:30 a.m. Firefighters got the flames under control about an hour later, according to the fire department.

As of early Saturday afternoon, 38 people had been reported as injured, with officials saying that number was likely to increase. Most injuries were minor, but two people sustained life-threatening injuries and five others were seriously injured, officials said. Civilians made up the bulk of the total injuries from the fire, though five firefighters were also hurt.

The fire, which began on the 20th floor of the building, was caused by a lithium ion battery, according to Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. Two people were rescued directly from the apartment where the fire originated.

Chief Fire Marshal Dan Flynn said the department has responded to nearly 200 fires this year “where the cause of the fire is a lithium ion battery for a micromobility device.”

“This particular problem, we believe, the occupant was repairing [electronic] bikes in the building and the fire was right behind the front door,” Flynn said at a press conference Saturday afternoon. “We recovered at least five bikes from this apartment.”

Several residents of the building, which had fireproofing protections in place, made their way to the roof, and were instructed to stay there by firefighters. Other residents were instructed to stay in their units, officials said.

