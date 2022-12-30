A group of people protesting a "Drag Story Hour" event were outnumbered on Thursday when a larger group in support of the program arrived outside a branch of the Queens Library in Jackson Heights.

Around three dozen rallied against the story time program happening inside the library, where a drag king read stories to children. They held signs that read, “Stop drag queen story hour,” and “Leave our kids alone.” But an even bigger crowd of LGBTQ+ advocates and supporters – more than 200 – stood in front of the library entrance, holding signs that read, “Libraries are for everyone,” “Drag the homophobia away” and “Sashay this way for books.”

Loud chants of “Drag queens are awesome,” and sing-alongs to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” also echoed from the counter-protesters in front of the building.

One of those rallying in support of the story time event was Valkyrie, who only shared her first name out of concern for her safety and commuted from Manhattan to show her support for the event and her community.

“I myself am a queer kid, I came out when I was about 16 or 17. It was hell. It was very difficult,” Valkyrie said. “I don’t think anyone should try to make the world an even worse place for queer children or try to sexualize the existence of queer people, and argue that children must be kept away from knowing that a demographic exists.”

Among those protesting were several members of the Proud Boys, a far-right organization. Members were waving flags with the Proud Boys emblem and drew attention with their presence.

Protests and threats against drag story times have increased in number across the country in recent years. The rally in Queens was less than two weeks after a similar event incited some to trespass inside the home of a Manhattan city councilman who participated in a similar story time program earlier this month