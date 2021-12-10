Sruthi Manish (l) with Thara Madathody, Queens

What's de Blasio's greatest accomplishment?

Sruthi: I think his greatest accomplishment is Universal pre-K, actually. Because I know despite everything he's done he has increased the education policies for pre-K.

Thara: I don't think he have any positive thing I can attribute to.

And failure?

Sruthi: I think greatest failure is his inability to curb homelessness. Just because homelessness as it is is very dangerous. Some people generally want a better life but they're unable to because a) they're not able to reach out to the government and b) even if they do [reach out to the government] they're not given any help.

Thara: I don't like the idea of having no testing, the SAT or the SHSAT. When you differentiate students you need to have testing because you need to give the best to whoever can take it. You don't have to really take away testing because that is not helping anyway. The standard of the school is going to go down.

What would you like to see from Mayor-elect Eric Adams?

Sruthi: So my greatest hope is that Eric Adams listens to the people because I feel that the people do have plans, they do have hopes, but the mayor either doesn't want to hear it of if he hears it he doesn't know how to approach the problem. So I feel the primary reason for the government is to listen to the people.

Thara: I hope he doesn't repeat what de Blasio's doing.