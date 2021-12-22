New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi has acted as a guiding force through most of the pandemic, conducting televised PSAs and appearing at press conferences alongside the mayor. He is now preparing to pass the baton.

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams announced Wednesday that Chokshi will be succeeded by Dr. Ashwin Vasan, an epidemiologist and practicing physician who currently serves as president and CEO of a mental health nonprofit based in Manhattan.

“Dr. Vasan brings 20 years of expertise and experience working in public health that will ensure New Yorkers are well-equipped to continue the fight against COVID-19,” Adams said in a statement on his decision. “After Dr. Vasan assumes the role, we will build on the progress we have made, ensuring that we continue our fight against the pandemic while delivering on my public health priorities, from boosting mental health services to promoting healthy food in city facilities.”