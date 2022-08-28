More than four dozen state lawmakers have penned a letter to Mastercard and American Express, urging the New York-based credit card companies to support a measure that could make it easier to spot suspicious purchases at gun stores.

Credit card companies track spending based on the type of retailer where a card is used — though they do not track the individual items that are purchased. Each purchase is tagged with what’s called a merchant category code, with the master list set by an international standards body. Some categories are fairly broad, such as those for grocery stores and airlines, while others are quite specific. There are unique codes for tent and awning shops, wig and toupee stores — even separate categories for antique shops, secondhand stores and pawn shops.

But there are no codes just for gun retailers.

A Mastercard reference booklet lumps them into a “miscellaneous” category with magic stores, silk flower shops and bottled and distilled water dealers, or a “durable goods” category that also includes lighting fixtures and grave markers.

“I think people would be shocked to find that out,” said State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, who spearheaded the letter, which was shared exclusively with Gothamist. It asks Mastercard and American Express to support the creation of a new code for gun sellers.

“I think the public would agree that it’s important for us to keep track of these things,” Myrie said.

Financial institutions are already required under federal law to report any suspicious activity to the U.S. government, including when they think someone might be committing tax evasion, money laundering or terrorism. Those mandates were established in 1970, when Congress passed the Bank Secrecy Act, and were further expanded after 9/11 through the Patriot Act.

If credit cards had a code for purchases at gun stores, the same laws would let them flag if someone were spending large amounts of money at one dealer, or traveling to multiple gun retailers in a short amount of time. The legislators say that could ultimately help law enforcement to stop crimes like firearms trafficking, or even to prevent mass shootings.

The legislators’ letter cites a 2018 New York Times investigation, which uncovered eight cases when shooters used credit cards to buy guns and ammunition. The man who opened fire inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, for instance, purchased two firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition with six separate credit cards, according to the Times. He reportedly spent more than $26,000 in less than two weeks and searched online for terms including “Credit card unusual spending” and “Why banks stop your purchases.”

Myrie said a new code would make it easier to target individuals who intend to traffic guns or use them for mass shootings. People buying guns legally with no intent to harm people, he said, would have “absolutely nothing to worry about.”

“This, I think, is simply using every tool that we have to help to stem gun violence,” he said. “And frankly, I’m not sure why anyone would be opposed to this, outside of trying to avoid controversy or the politics.”