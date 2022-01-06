They traveled from the New York area draped in animal skins and Trump flags, armed with handheld radios and weapons, both manufactured and homemade. Among them were law enforcement officers and art students, a Queens elected official, a Manhattan social influencer, and a group of far-right extremists allegedly intent on murdering their political opponents.

One year later, a total of 72 residents of New York and New Jersey are facing charges for their role in the January 6th siege of the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead and scores of police officers injured and traumatized.

In all, the Department of Justice has brought charges against more than 700 people across the country, the bulk of whom are still awaiting trial or sentencing, according to data collected by George Washington University.

The start of 2022 will bring a flurry of scheduled trial and sentencing dates for the local defendants. Some are already serving years-long terms. For others, federal prosecutors are pursuing low-level misdemeanor convictions that carry no prison time – an approach that one federal judge described as “schizophrenic,” given the Justice Department’s description of the riot as an act of domestic terrorism.

Below, an update on where charges stand for some of the region’s most noteworthy January 6th defendants, one year later.