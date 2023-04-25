A few dozen New Yorkers are getting a chance to move more quickly from the streets and subways into permanent housing through a unique city program, bypassing some of the usual hurdles that lead to lengthy shelter stays.

Seven months into the “Street-to-Home” pilot program, the project has already connected nearly 60 once-homeless New Yorkers with private apartments that have on-site counseling and other services, according to Volunteers of America-Greater New York, the organization running the operation with the city.

While that’s just a fraction of the estimated 3,400 people identified during last year’s street homeless census count, the program’s early successes could provide a guidepost for the Adams administration as it wrangles to contain record-levels of homelessness in the five boroughs, Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Park said.

In an interview with Gothamist earlier this month, Park said the initiative should be expanded.

“I think we can safely say that this works and is providing a valuable pathway out of homelessness,” Park said. “It needs to be part of a toolbox.”

Instead of requiring homeless New Yorkers to compile the necessary paperwork to apply for housing while living on the streets or in shelters, the program cuts out the middleman by placing people in apartments where they can work on their rental assistance applications, said Mariel Cruceta, the head of supportive housing at Volunteers of America-Greater New York.

“This is targeting a group of people who would normally not enter the shelter system,” Cruceta said inside one of the organization’s apartment buildings in Brownsville earlier this month. “So this gives them the chance to come directly into supportive housing.”

So far, 58 formerly homeless residents have moved into four Volunteers of America buildings in Brooklyn and The Bronx, with 23 of them signing permanent leases.

The arrangement is drawing on the “Housing First” model, a direct approach to ending homelessness by offering people homes, though residents still have to spend some time in specialized shelters before moving in.

Volunteers of America plans to expand the program by taking in more tenants who were recently staying in public spaces, Cruceta said.

A challenge now is getting the city to fund that expansion while motivating more nonprofit providers to sign on. City Limits surveyed administrators at six supportive housing providers about the “housing first” approach in July of last year. Most said that moving people into supportive housing before they were officially eligible risked jeopardizing their funding sources.

The current Street-to-Home program residents connected with outreach workers at end-of-line subway stops, Cruceta said. They agreed to enter one of the city’s “welcome center” shelters before being offered an apartment at a Volunteers of America-Greater New York site.

The city launched the effort in September, as the homelessness crisis continued to worsen. The number of people staying in the Department of Homeless Services shelter system has reached record highs over the past six months, and shelter stays are getting longer, according to annual reports. At the same time, hundreds of supportive housing units sit vacant.

But linking people in need to available apartments is too often complicated by onerous administrative requirements, forcing would-be tenants to compile reams of income records, housing documents and health histories, Cruceta and her colleagues said. The documents are meant to ensure people qualify for supportive housing, and that providers, along with affordable housing investors, get paid.

The complicated process means homeless New Yorkers hoping to move into supportive housing have to complete their paperwork while living on the streets or in shelters, tasks that can take years.

But that’s where the pilot program differs, its supporters say.

Residents can move into an apartment and complete the necessary documentation from the comfort of a private room, with a door that locks, rather than meeting with a case manager inside a group shelter and hoping to land an interview with a provider that is willing to accept them. The city owns the buildings and is covering costs until the residents obtain some form of rental assistance. Once everything is approved, they can sign a lease to stay in the place permanently.