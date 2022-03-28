One homeless outreach worker was at the site of the sweep alongside a half of a dozen police and sanitation workers. The woman said she’d be able to offer single rooms to the people whose belongings were cleared, but left before anything had come through. By that evening, Medina said she’d gotten back in touch to say she’d found him a room in Manhattan and he was waiting for a ride there. He said he felt optimistic he might have a bed to sleep in that night.

“I’m satisfied for right now,” he said, in a follow up phone call.

Like others in the encampment who spoke with Gothamist, Medina said he'd sworn off the city's congregate shelters after getting robbed and attacked in one in 2018. It wasn't immediately clear what happened to other people who’d had their belongings cleared from under the highway.

Parker Wolf, 22, who’d been living under the highway with his boyfriend for nearly two years said he had no plans to go into a city shelter because he didn’t want to be separated from his partner. The pair planned to stay outside Monday night with the remainder of the blankets they’d salvaged.

“Making us move doesn’t make less homeless people,” he said. “We’re gonna be in a different place.”

Clearing homeless encampments is not a new tactic. It’s been used by city agencies for years. Data obtained through Freedom of Information Requests from the Safety Net Project of the Urban Justice Center, showed in former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s last year in office, the practice expanded dramatically with 6,604 sweeps. The increase in sweeps occurred even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned clearing encampments could “cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers [which] increases the potential for infectious disease spread.”

In Adams’ first month in office city agencies conducted 134 sweeps, according to data shared by the Safety Net Project, a drop from prior months, the most recent data available.

