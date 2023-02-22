Dozens of New Jersey residents were displaced by a possible tornado that blew through Mercer County on Tuesday afternoon. Between 60 and 75 people had to evacuate their homes on Tuesday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to Lawrence Township police Capt. Joseph Lech. Some of the most severe damage occurred at the Lawrence Square Village Condominiums in Lawrence Township, a housing development where 27 apartments are now deemed uninhabitable, according to Red Cross spokesperson Diane Concannon. She said her group was helping the victims procure hotel rooms.

Workers from the National Weather Service will be on site Wednesday assessing the damage. That will help them estimate wind speeds to determine if the wind blew in circles, as in a tornado; or in a “straight line,” caused by strong winds, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Johnson. If confirmed as a tornado, it would be the first one to hit the state of New Jersey in the month of February since 1999, according to Johnson.

A tree ripped from its roots is toppled over and lying on the sidewalk. New Jersey Red Cross