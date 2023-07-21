Downtown Brooklyn will get a $40 million pedestrian-friendly makeover that will bring new public spaces and street safety improvements to the area, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday.

The multiagency project aims to transform the busy commercial hub along Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue by widening sidewalks, adding new street furniture and trees, and improving bus service, among other streetscape upgrades.

Adams was joined by Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue at a news conference announcing the city’s investment in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday.

“This is how we reimagine our cities, our neighborhoods and revitalize our business districts. It means more room to walk, to bike, to enjoy retail and restaurants safely. And it means more room and opportunity for people leaving here,” Adams said.

Video posted to Twitter by local journalist Chris Sommerfeldt showed protests happening on either side of the news conference — one demanding the closure of the jail on Rikers Island and the other calling on Adams to support the redesign of McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint.