Downtown Brooklyn will get a $40 million pedestrian-friendly makeover that will bring new public spaces and street safety improvements to the area, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday.
The multiagency project aims to transform the busy commercial hub along Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue by widening sidewalks, adding new street furniture and trees, and improving bus service, among other streetscape upgrades.
Adams was joined by Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue at a news conference announcing the city’s investment in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday.
“This is how we reimagine our cities, our neighborhoods and revitalize our business districts. It means more room to walk, to bike, to enjoy retail and restaurants safely. And it means more room and opportunity for people leaving here,” Adams said.
Video posted to Twitter by local journalist Chris Sommerfeldt showed protests happening on either side of the news conference — one demanding the closure of the jail on Rikers Island and the other calling on Adams to support the redesign of McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint.
“That’s the sound and beauty of this great city, and this is a mayor that enjoys all that comes with it,” Adams said, acknowledging the chants before moving on.
The plan includes $8 million in improvements to the Fulton Streetscape — NYC Parks will add trees, improve tree pits and add seating with the goal of supporting the commercial area.
A $32 million DOT project done in conjunction with partner agencies will overhaul five Flatbush Avenue intersections between Livingston Street and Pacific Street with a focus on pedestrian safety, including wider sidewalks.
Some changes, such as a two-way, dedicated bus only lane on Livingston Street, will come as soon as this summer, according to the DOT. Protected bike lanes on Ashland Place and Navy Street will also be installed later this year.
The project takes a huge step toward transforming the area into a pedestrian-centric space — a goal set by Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, a not-for-profit local development corporation that worked with the city to develop the plan.
"The city's investment in Downtown Brooklyn's public realm demonstrates a profound commitment to the neighborhood and the realignment of our streets for pedestrians, cyclists and mass transit users," said Regina Myer, the partnership’s president. "Downtown Brooklyn has become a thriving mixed-use neighborhood, and these improvements will further enhance the downtown experience for shoppers, office workers and residents alike.”