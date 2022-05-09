As traffic violence in the city increases, Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez is calling on lawmakers in Albany to hand over control of the city’s red light and speed cameras.

The DOT head took to the site of the crash that killed a 21-year-old NYU student last week to punctuate the issue on Monday alongside Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris. Rodriguez said giving control over the city would allow law enforcement to reduce traffic deaths.

The state currently allows the city to control the speed cameras that issue tickets in school zones, but they are only operational overnight and on weekends. Rodriguez said that left several hours of each day unchecked and unaccounted for, meaning no accountability for dangerous drivers.

“They should be running 24 hours, seven days a week and the DOT should be in power to decide where we install those cameras,” Rodriguez said. “It should be a data-driven decision.”

The group stood at the intersection of East Houston and 1st Avenue where, just last week, Raife Milligan died while crossing the street on May 2nd, when he was allegedly killed by a drunk driver, according to the NYPD. It’s been a particularly deadly period for cyclists and pedestrians, which in part spurred the city to roll out an ad campaign earlier this month discouraging dangerous driving.

Harris, whose advocacy group champions safer streets, said the transfer of oversight was urgent.