With legal sales finally under way in New Jersey and on the horizon in New York, cannabis has likely piqued the interest of some residents who have either never tried it or last smoked when they had to pick the seeds out of the grass before rolling a joint on their Led Zeppelin album cover.

Some longtime smokers may be overwhelmed by the current array of items available in dispensaries or get lost when the “budtender” starts talking about the ratio of THC to CBD. Gradual legalization across the country has generated a wide range of products, now more accessible to those who don’t already have a regular dealer in their cellphone contacts. Others might just be trying to figure out how to get high without becoming catatonic or freaking out with anxiety — especially since contemporary cannabis strains really do tend to be stronger than what was available in decades past.

Drew Bayly, director of operations for the Midwest at the New York-based cannabis company Columbia Care, previously worked as a sales associate at one of the company’s medical dispensaries in Illinois before overseeing the transition to recreational cannabis there.

He said early on after adult-use sales started, a lot of people came into the dispensaries who were not used to getting high but felt “a little more comfortable coming out and inquiring.” Some, he said, came in because they had FOMO, or fear of missing out. The most common questions budtenders get from newbies are around dosing and the different ways to consume cannabis, Bayly added.

While everyone’s body experiences cannabis differently — and some people discover it’s just not their thing — being armed with some basic information can make the process of experimenting a little smoother.