Donald Trump is set to appear at a Jersey Shore fundraiser on Sunday for Rep. Lee Zeldin's gubernatorial campaign. The former president's support comes after he avoided getting involved in the four-way GOP primary for the party's nomination earlier this summer.

Couples can pay $25,000 to attend the 5 p.m. event in the summer-home destination of Deal, New Jersey, which includes admission to a VIP reception and a photo with Trump. (Don’t need the photo? Then $1,000 will get you in the door.)

Trump’s appearance could provide a fundraising boost to Zeldin, the Long Island congressman who has been significantly outraised by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. As of mid-July, Zeldin’s campaign had about $1.6 million on hand compared to Hochul’s $11.7 million.

But in deep blue New York, Hochul’s campaign and the state Democratic Committee have repeatedly tried to use Zeldin’s association with Trump to their advantage, highlighting Zeldin’s votes against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Zeldin will do and say whatever it takes to appeal to the far-right, even if it means raising money alongside the disgraced former president,” said Jerrel Harvey, a spokesperson for the Hochul campaign.

Zeldin’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment about the Trump event.

The fundraiser is being hosted by the Chera family — New York City real-estate moguls whose Crown Acquisitions Inc. owns Manhattan properties like the St. Regis hotel, 450 Park Avenue, 650 Madison Avenue, and the Cartier Mansion.