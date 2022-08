The 40th National Dominican Day Parade returned to Manhattan on Sunday.

It had been three years since the community was able to march down Sixth Avenue because of cancellations and delays related to the pandemic.

New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez led the way as grand marshal. Gov. Kathy Hochul was also in attendance standing alongside U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican American to serve in the House.