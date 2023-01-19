“Alright now I need some answers,” his caption read. “If you from the Bronx and know this park, somebody please explain to me why tf is there dolphins in the f---ing park.”

Instagram user nick_banko first shared a video of the dolphins frolicking in a section of the river near Starlight Park on Monday.

Dolphins have been spotted swimming in the Bronx River, the parks department tweeted on Thursday, touting the sighting as a sign of the city’s healthy waterways.

The parks department then shared his video and explained that the dolphins’ visit was a good thing.

“This is great news — it shows that the decadeslong effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working,” the tweet read. “We believe these dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish.”

Assemblymember Kenny Burgos, whose district covers the park, joked about clearing his schedule to go dolphin-watching.

The Bronx dolphin sighting wasn’t the only one in the city this week. The Newtown Creek Alliance shared a separate video on Instagram of two dolphins swimming in the toxic waterway north of Greenpoint, Brooklyn. It was unclear if they were the same dolphins spotted in the Bronx.

“We encourage you to welcome these dolphins to the Boogie Down! Make sure that they’re comfortable during their visit by giving them space and not disturbing them,” the parks department tweeted.

The agency’s lighthearted tone was a notable departure from 2013, when a dolphin swam into the Gowanus Canal and died. A subsequent necropsy determined the dolphin was suffering from ailments that weren’t linked to the notoriously filthy Superfund site.