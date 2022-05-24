The MTA is taking a new approach to addressing the ongoing issue of fare evasion across its system. In addition to posting police at subway turnstiles and on buses checking whether people paid, MTA chairman Janno Lieber has repeatedly tried to appeal to New Yorkers' sense of fairness by pitting paying customers against fare evaders, repeatedly saying that people who pay the fare feel like “suckers” when they see others hopping turnstiles or going through the exit gate.

With a projected $245-million loss due to subway fare evasion, Lieber has created a panel to look more deeply at the social, physical (like turnstile design) and economic factors that lead to fare evasion, with a report expected next fall.

The agency expects to lose $205 million to fare evasion on buses, so the MTA has called on drivers to prohibit people from entering through the rear doors, even though there are OMNY readers at the front and back. The MTA has also announced a renewed crackdown on toll evasion, where it expects to lose $50 million this year to toll cheats. Fare and toll evasion total an estimated $500 million in losses, but make up a small fraction of the MTA’s $18.5 billion budget.

Gothamist asked subway riders if they felt like “suckers” when they see people jumping turnstiles or entering through the emergency exit gates. Most said it didn’t bother them, and some also shared their most pressing concerns about the subways, including safety and accessibility. Here’s what 10 people said: