In order to handle the thousands of bodies of COVID-19 victims, the city has set up dozens of refrigerated trailers outside medical facilities. They are largely staffed by temporary workers, many of whom have operated in extremely difficult and often gruesome conditions. One of those workers, Erik Frampton, 46, emailed WNYC reporter Arun Venugopal about his experience. He and his husband run a boutique art framing business, but had to suspend their business because of the coronavirus outbreak. This account is based on that email and subsequent interviews; it contains graphic descriptions of conditions inside the trucks.

My friend got this gig through a neighbor and offered it to me. We were both welcome additions. There were about 10 in our crew, with two working at a satellite facility.

I lurched. I said yes. Without knowing why I was doing it, without knowing if I was at risk, without knowing what the cost would be.

We are mostly working in one of two full size 20 ton air-cooled trailers. Each can hold about 110 bodies.