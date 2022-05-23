Police and family members have identified the man who appears to have been randomly shot and killed on the Q-train Sunday afternoon as Park Slope resident Daniel Enriquez.

The 48-year-old was shot at close range in the chest by a man who’d been pacing back and forth inside the Q train car as it pulled over the Manhattan Bridge, authorities said. The shooter fled at the Canal Street station and was still on the loose as of Monday morning, police said.

Enriquez’s sister Griselda Vile posted photos of her brother on Facebook and told the Daily News and the New York Post that he was headed from his apartment on St. John’s Place to meet friends for brunch Sunday afternoon when the attacker opened fire.

“There was no interaction with the murderer at all,” Griselda told The Post. “How can an incredibly loving man be taken away for no reason?”

Enriquez worked at Goldman Sachs as a researcher since 2013, and had previously worked at Morgan Stanley in a similar role, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time,” Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said in a statement.

Police are still searching for the attacker and posted a photo of the suspect emerging from the train station, urging anyone with information to come forward.