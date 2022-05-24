The subway shooter who gunned down a man taking the Q train to brunch on Sunday was still at large more than 24 hours later despite multiple witnesses to the shooting, an increased police presence in the subways, and an extensive network of surveillance cameras in the transportation system.

Monday morning, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted just two blurry photos of the suspect, wearing a mask, hoodie, and otherwise indistinguishable clothing that makes it difficult to discern his identity. This is at least the second time in about six weeks that someone has shot a subway passenger in broad daylight, then walked out of a subway station and evaded capture for more than a day.

In a case that so far appears to involve an assailant who did not know his victim, it’s normal for the investigation to take some time, according to a recently retired lieutenant commander of detectives at the NYPD who oversaw similar probes during his career.

“This doesn’t happen in 50 minutes minus commercials,” said Ralph Cilento, now a professor of policing at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “It doesn’t work that way.”

Cilento said officers typically look first into the background of the victim, 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez of Park Slope, to see if he may have been targeted for any reason. And they pull video from witness cell phones, subway surveillance networks, and security cameras from stores near stations where the shooter may have entered and exited.

To Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the watchdog group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, the fact that the shooter has not been apprehended is an indication that such technology is not the crime-fighting tool police and officials have sold it to be.

“We’ve spent billions of dollars installing cameras throughout the MTA system since 9/11 … trying to photograph every person going in and out of a turnstile, and it’s clearly a mess,” Cahn said..

He cited the MTA’s use of a video monitor that’s supposedly intended to stop fare evasion.

“It seems clear that we’ve built a system that is very good at targeting poverty but just awful at preventing violence,” he said. “In a functioning city we would reevaluate our priorities and acknowledge that we’ve made mistakes. But in New York, I’m worried that police and city officials will just double down on this broken surveillance system.”

Cahn cited the fact that after the mass shooting in a Sunset Park subway last month, cameras at the station were not working. “They always say we need to be able to share New Yorkers’ data in real time to respond to a threat,” Cahn said. “But we’ve spent billions, and we don’t have anything better than a blurry image.”

The NYPD did not respond to requests for comment about why there weren’t other photos of the suspect, and whether the cameras inside the Canal Street station, where the shooter disembarked, were working.