The days of partisan gerrymandering were supposed to be over.

Never again would New York lawmakers exclusively draw the state’s U.S. congressional districts or their own state district lines, a decennial process that Democrats and Republicans had used for generations to tighten their grip on power.

Instead, the task would be put to the newly created Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) – five Democrat-aligned and five Republican-aligned members who would put their heads together and reach consensus.

That’s what the people of New York were told back in 2012. It didn’t work out that way.

The IRC imploded this year, its first leading the redistricting process, failing to reach consensus as the even number of Democrats and Republicans on the panel deadlocked. That paved the way for state lawmakers to draw the maps themselves – repeating what they had done for generations before, using their influence to benefit incumbents or a particular party.

The Democrats, who now control both the state Senate and Assembly, took full advantage, approving new congressional lines Wednesday that will give their party the edge in 22 of the state’s 26 districts for the next ten years – unless Republicans can get them overturned in court. On Thursday, they’re expected to approve new Senate and Assembly lines, too.

The path to New York’s latest redistricting process has led to accusations of gerrymandering and abuse of the system from good-government advocates and Republican lawmakers, who – ironically – helped put the “independent” redistricting plan in place back when they controlled the Senate in 2012.

It has all left many Albany watchers – and even some lawmakers themselves – to draw the same conclusion: The new redistricting system, a decade in the making, was set up to fail.

“Of course it was,” said Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat who led the drawing of the new district lines. “When you have an equal amount of people from either side, you are inevitably going to get a deadlock or a tie. And that’s exactly what happened here.”

A Once-A-Decade Task

All states are required to redraw their congressional and state legislative districts every 10 years to account for population changes identified by the most recent Census. Prior to Wednesday, the last time the lines were redrawn was 2012.

At that time, the concept of taking the state’s redistricting process out of lawmakers’ hands was championed by former New York City Mayor Ed Koch.

Koch made an issue of it in elections leading up to the process, having candidates big and small sign a pledge in 2010 to support an independent process in 2012. But despite hundreds of lawmakers supporting Koch’s pledge – those who didn’t were labeled “enemies of reform” – Senate Republicans and Assembly Democrats drew the lines themselves anyway.

Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed them into law, despite previously pledging to veto any maps he found to be hyperpartisan. But he extracted a wide-ranging deal in exchange for his signature, which in part included a constitutional amendment (later approved by voters in 2014) that created the Independent Redistricting Commission process.

“We finally made real reform to the broken process of legislative redistricting,” Cuomo said on March 15th, 2012. “What has happened every 10 years for the history of our state will never happen again.”