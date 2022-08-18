The embattled Jersey City councilwoman who was caught on video in an apparent hit-and-run listened to nearly five hours of public comment calling on her to resign Wednesday night. Then, she spoke.

“I am not resigning,” Amy DeGise said. “I remain committed to this position on the council.”

DeGise is the daughter of Thomas DeGise, who is both the Hudson County executive and a leader in the Democratic political machine. She works at a county high school, was elected to run the party’s county organization for the past several years (before recently stepping down amid a power-sharing deal among political factions), and was elected to the city council on the slate of Mayor Steven Fulop.

On the morning of July 19th, she was caught on surveillance video as her black SUV slammed into a bicyclist who had run a red light. In the video, DeGise never stops; her vehicle drives out of view without appearing to slow down. She arrived at police headquarters to report the crash six hours later and was charged with leaving the scene and with “action in case of an accident” – a technical term for a hit-and-run.

She has never publicly apologized to her constituents or the cyclist.