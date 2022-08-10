A plan to charge drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street as much as $23 yielded mixed reactions on Wednesday as new side effects of the landmark congestion pricing proposal were revealed.

“It's not good. You see already we have so many taxes, and inflation after the Covid, and the war (in Ukraine) is going on. It's too much,” truck driver Paris Nichel said in lower Manhattan.

Under the plan, truck drivers like Nichel could pay as much as $81 to enter the toll zone below 60th Street.

Many New Yorkers were more ambivalent about the MTA’s first-in-the-nation tolls to fund improvements to mass transit.

Jeffrey Degraft, 32, a driver for Uber and Lyft, said the tolls are necessary.

“I think it makes a lot of sense because there are a lot of cars and a lot of traffic, but at the same time I don't think it should come at a cost (to) Uber drivers,” he said.

As part of the MTA’s proposal, taxis would be charged the same rates as a private vehicle. But the agency is planning to help drivers who want to become MTA bus drivers or convert to Access-A-Ride drivers.