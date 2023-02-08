At least 815 homeless New Yorkers died in public spaces, shelters and hospitals during the 2022 fiscal year, making it the deadliest on record, according to city data published on Wednesday.

The death toll among New York City’s homeless population has spiked in the years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly as a result of drug overdoses.

Drug overdoses accounted for about half the deaths recorded by the Department of Homeless Services and the Health Department during the last fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2021 from June 30, 2022, according to the report.

The report also found that least 78 people died outdoors.

There were 51 more homeless New Yorkers who died last year than in fiscal year 2021, the previous record high. The most recent death toll is four times higher than the number recorded in 2012, past reports show.

Homeless New Yorkers and their advocates predicted the grim rise at a memorial observance last December, reported by City Limits.

“The last few years I think we’ve lost more people than I’ve ever experienced in my career,” said Lisa Lombardi, deputy executive director of Urban Pathways. “Every day you’re saying, 'what’s next?' And you’re also asking…’What did we do wrong?’ We didn’t do anything wrong [but] you feel so responsible.”

The report was released a day after Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins announced his resignation and comes as homelessness is surging citywide.

City agencies reported 10 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths due to COVID-19 among homeless New Yorkers.

Additional reporting by Chau Lam.