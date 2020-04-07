Asked about it on Sunday, he brushed aside the question and stressed the guidance applied when you were in close proximity to others. Still, people saw him at the park and it was an opportunity to show New Yorkers that even the mayor is wearing a face covering outside -- no big deal, you can do it, too. Instead, de Blasio lost another opportunity to lead by example.

"Both the Mayor and the First Lady had scarves with them when they were in Prospect Park," de Blasio spokesperson Freddi Goldstein said in statement emailed on Tuesday afternoon. "They were using them whenever they approached people and could no longer maintain 6 ft. of distancing. When it was just the two of them and everyone else was farther away, they had them down. This is consistent with how DOH has advised NYers to use them and consistent with how he’s used them at our two public press conferences since."

“The City Council needs to examine what went wrong,” City Councilmember Ritchie Torres told Gothamist’s David Cruz last week. “What were the failures that led to the catastrophic outbreak of the novel coronavirus outbreak in New York City?”

Another criticism focuses on the city’s reluctance to share clear, consistent statistics on COVID-19. The mayor has said he wants to make sure the information was accurate. Yet, a month into the full-on crisis, basic demographics about the disease were not available.

Asked about this on Sunday, the mayor said the city would try to provide better data, acknowledging that there was a “striking overlap of where this virus is doing the most damage and where we've had historic health care disparities.”

Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot noted that one of the challenges was the quality of the information the city was getting from hospitals. Still, other elected officials like Public Advocate Jumaane Williams argued that the city needed to do better with reporting the racial demographics of COVID-19 cases.

The irony is the de Blasio has long made addressing inequities central to his agenda. Just two months ago, Mayor de Blasio delivered his annual State of the City speech with the prophetic theme #SaveOurCity. At the time, he was speaking to the persistent sense of anxiety among New Yorkers that problems of affordability and inequality would force them out of the city they loved, “people are afraid that New York City won’t be New York City anymore.”

The mayor had already held his first briefing on the looming threat of the coronavirus two weeks earlier. In the speech, there was no mention of it.

Still, all those challenges de Blasio spelled out while standing at the center of an audience of hundreds—an image that’s eerie to imagine today—have grown worse during the outbreak of the coronavirus. And, in the midst of the crisis that will define his legacy, it’s clear the mayor does not have the power to make the changes he would like to make.

“I mean, do I think he cares about New York City? The residents of New York City? Absolutely,” said Fordham Professor Christina Greer. “Do I think that he has all the tools he needs to save our city? I don't think he has those tools.”