Authorities in Washington D.C. announced they’d arrested a man wanted for a string of five shootings of homeless people in New York and D.C., Tuesday morning.

Homicide detectives were interviewing the man though further information about his identity or how he was found, were not available immediately. Officials are expected to provide more details later Tuesday morning.

The man was believed to have shot five homeless people between March 3rd and March 12th in both cities. All of the shootings happened before dawn as the victims were trying to sleep. Two victims, one in New York and one in D.C., died from their wounds.

On Monday night, authorities in D.C. and New York City released an image of the suspect and offered a $70,000 award for tips leading to his apprehension.