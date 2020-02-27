Two senior citizens with dementia were found dead after they wandered away from their homes in New York City last week. One was found on the shore of Newtown Creek in Queens, and the other in a grassy area near the cross Bronx expressway.

Their deaths have shined a light on a fast-growing, for-profit health-insurance company in charge of approving and arranging the long-term care they needed to live in their homes and be safe.

It has also exposed the plight of two daughters fighting to protect their aging mothers while navigating the state’s byzantine and costly Medicaid program.

Sue Veizaga’s saga began on February 15th. It was a freezing day in the midst of an otherwise mild winter. The temperature dipped to 15 degrees that night.

Veizaga was at home on the Upper East Side when her phone rang around 8PM. It was the sensor inside her mother’s Bronx apartment, set to alert her anytime 73-year-old Genoveva Madera went near the front door.

“The image I saw was her feeding the cat. You know just arranging the food,” she said.

Veizaga was constantly checking her phone to view the cameras she had placed throughout the older woman’s apartment. What she saw at that moment did not worry her.

“I put the phone down a second. I think I went to the bathroom or grabbed a glass of water,” she said.

But then the sensor went off again. This time, all Veizaga saw was Palomo, her mom’s white cat, waiting at the front door. Madera was gone.

Veizaga jumped in her car and headed to the home where she grew up, in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx. Before leaving, she called Yasmeen, her mother’s home attendant. Veizaga considered the woman an “angel”. She had been caring for her mother for nearly four years. But only for five hours a day.

Yasmeen rushed over to the apartment too. She got there first and found the door closed but unlocked. Madera’s keys and wallet were there. The lights were on and so was the TV. Veizaga flagged down some police officers and reported her mother missing, but she said they were not feeling her urgency.

“They let me jump in the car and we drove around,” she said. “But they were like, ”Are you sure? I have to call my supervisor,’ blah, blah, blah, blah.”

They issued a Silver Alert. Silver Alerts are like Amber Alerts, only the public is asked to look-out for an adult considered vulnerable instead of a child. The Office of Emergency Management said the number of silver alerts has shot up 73 percent in the last two years, from 89 in 2017 to 154 last year.

Veizaga said police did not provide her with flyers like they were supposed to, so she and her friends made their own and searched the streets. On Facebook, she wrote, “I’m living a nightmare right now. My mom who has Alzheimer’s left the house without a coat and just slippers.”