The death of a 74-year-old man who was killed while crossing a busy street in Queens has renewed calls by activists and lawmakers for more pedestrian protections.

A black BMW struck and killed Be Tran at the intersection of Myrtle Ave and Seneca Ave on Sunday, August 14th, in what the NYPD described as a hit-and-run. Lawmakers on Wednesday stood beside members of the Ridgewood Tenants Union and traffic safety advocate group Transportation Alternatives to call on the city Department of Transportation to install new signals in the area to keep pedestrians safe along the heavily trafficked streets.

“The city has it backwards,” State Sen. Michael Gianaris from Queens said of the city’s process for identifying dangerous intersections. “They study an intersection and they score it, and part of the score is how many crashes have there been, how many people have been killed and how many people have been injured. So they have to wait until that happens to get the score high enough to realize that an intersection needs protection.”

Activists rallied near Seneca Avenue and Hancock Street, an intersection one block away from Sunday’s fatal crash. They said residents have been calling on the DOT to install a traffic signal there, and Gianaris said he reached out to the department one year ago himself to no avail.

“Our communities know best which intersections are dangerous. They've lived in these neighborhoods. They walk the streets. They ride their bicycles down the streets,” he said. “But for DOT, that's not good enough. They have to see that people have been heard. They have to see that people have died.”