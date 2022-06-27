Ajilo posted on his Instagram after the arrest that his wrist was injured and his saxophone and “dancers'' were damaged. He said he received four tickets after spending the night in jail.

In a statement, the NYPD said officers were responding to “complaints from the MTA regarding an unauthorized performer,” and cited a link to the MTA’s subway performance rules. The rules they shared do not specify needing a permit to perform, but they do prohibit performers from playing “at any location where the musical performance would interfere with…the movement of passengers,” which is what the NYPD alleged Ajilo was doing based on the staggered arrangement of his dancing electronic cats.

The NYPD also said Ajilo was stopped for “utilizing a sound reproduction device.” However, the subway performance rules on the MTA’s website do not explicitly say that speakers are not allowed for musicians – only that there are limits to their usage.

But the MTA’s rules of conduct for commuters contradicts the rules for performers by saying that using a “sound production device” can result in a $25 fine.

In a statement, MTA Chief Safety and Security Officer Pat Warren said, “the MTA has rules of conduct that are for the safety of all riders and employees and are not optional. We appreciate the mayor’s and police commissioner’s commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe by ensuring those rules are observed across the transit system.”

Speaking on Fox 5, Mayor Eric Adams said the officers were doing their jobs.

"We can’t have it both ways. Let’s not tell police officers to do a job and then when they do the job, we turn on them and state that they were being heavy-handed," the mayor said. "They were not heavy-handed. They were patient. He was heavy-handed and ignoring them and then he became loud and disruptive to draw attention."

Some New Yorkers that came across the viral video online used it as an opportunity to criticize the Adams’ administration crackdown to “clean-up” the city's subways. The mayor has added an extra 1,000 officers to patrol the subways in an attempt to curb transit crime.