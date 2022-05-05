A 35-year-old cyclist is dead after being struck by a private garbage truck in Brooklyn, police said Thursday, and transportation advocates have renewed their calls for action from City Hall.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near 39th Street and Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park, the NYPD said. The driver then left the scene, according to authorities. The cyclist was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Neither the driver or the victim were identified by police. But police did say it was possible the driver of the truck did not know they had hit the cyclist. An investigation was still ongoing, cops said.

A study done for the city by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe Center found that private garbage trucks were involved in 43 reported fatalities and hundreds of self-reported crashes that resulted in injuries in New York City between January 2010 and May 2019.

In a statement decrying the incident, advocacy group Transportation Alternatives argued that the cyclist was riding on an incomplete and unprotected painted bike lane. The group’s executive director Danny Harris called on Mayor Eric Adams to fast track the NYC Street Safety plan, which would include expanding protected bike lanes.

“No New Yorkers should have to fear crossing the street, walking to school, or biking to work,” Harris said in the statement. “Our leaders must put people first, and scale proven solutions without delay.”

Harris said it was the fourth garbage truck-related fatality in 2022, according to Transportation Alternatives’ count.

Last week, the city failed to meet a deadline to provide recommendations for improving street safety.