A CVS employee was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing and killing a homeless man who was trying to shoplift from the store, according to police.

Scotty Enoe, 46, was charged with murder and criminal weapons possession for the death of a 50-year-old man who was reportedly trying to steal from the Midtown location around midnight on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a call about a robbery in progress found the man with a stab wound to the torso at the CVS on the corner of Broadway and West 49th Street.

He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The man’s name has not yet been released, pending family notification.

ABC reported that Enoe is in police custody at Mount Sinai West, where he is being treated for injuries sustained during the scuffle.

CVS spokesperson Kara Page said the company is “cooperating with police in their investigation of this incident.”