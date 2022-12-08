Customs officials are warning online shoppers to watch out for knockoff items this year when they search for their last-minute holiday gifts online.

In 2021, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Control and the Department of Homeland Security seized 25 million counterfeit items, officials said at a press conference on Thursday at JFK Airport. If they had been real, they would have been worth $3 billion on the street, officials said.

Since e-commerce has become even more popular during the pandemic, officials say that there are even more counterfeits flooding the market this year, including knockoffs of one-of-a-kind items like a 2018 World Cup Champions trophy.