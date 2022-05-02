Despite New York City getting hit hard this winter by the initial omicron wave, its case rates are climbing back into danger zones.

On Monday, New York City health officials raised the COVID alert level from “low” to “medium” — citing a persistent uptick in cases that has pushed the collective risk above the limits defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This upgrade happened even though the city’s alert level and the CDC’s rankings prioritize hospital burden rather than community transmission. Citywide case rates are now, on average, over 200 cases per 100,000 (100k) residents over the past seven days — the threshold needed to automatically qualify as medium risk by the CDC.

A new study from epidemiologists at City University of New York can help explain why cases are still rising — even while hundreds of thousands of residents are carrying immunity from omicron due to winter infections.

The report, released last Thursday on the preprint database Medrxiv, estimates that only about a quarter of New York City adults caught omicron during the first three months of 2022. That was just after the variant began accounting for more than 90% of cases in the region.

Based on these findings, a majority of adults — about 72% — would still be susceptible to catching omicron and its ever-expanding bouquet of subvariants. These estimates also help pinpoint which communities and demographics were least hit during the winter wave.

“We're able to make generalizable estimates among people by age, by gender, by race, ethnicity, by education, status, income, and borough. We also looked at vaccination status as well,” said Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiology professor at City University of New York, who led the study. “We can look at the extent to which vulnerable New Yorkers were infected during the surge, the people that we're trying to protect.”

The report also gives clues to how many infections are being missed due to city officials not collecting the results of most at-home tests. The CUNY team said only about 5% of adults who tested positive during those early months exclusively used at-home tests, while about three times as many opted for testing with a health provider.

“Our worry was that changes in testing behaviors and practices — one big example of which is the exclusive use of at-home testing — kind of undermine our understanding of what the routine testing data on cases really means over time,” Nash said.