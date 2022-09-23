The ceiling is so decrepit inside Boylan Hall at Brooklyn College that one professor wears a bike helmet in case tiles fall down.

The deterioration of Brooklyn College and the other buildings in the CUNY system can be seen in the black mold in classrooms, flooded libraries, and leaks that destroyed valuable lab equipment, faculty and staff say. The crumbling infrastructure is documented in multiple Instagram accounts – like Brokelyn College, Shity College of New York and Hunter Cursed Images – featuring photos of broken toilets, glue traps covered in mice, and even a raccoon crawling out of a duct into a classroom.

CUNY staffers said the infrastructure problems deter prospective students. Total enrollment in the CUNY system has declined from 274,000 in fiscal year 2018 to 243,000 for fiscal year 2022, according to the Mayor’s Management Report released last week.

Peter Lipke, a biology professor at Brooklyn College, said he has trouble recruiting graduate students due to outdated equipment and poorly maintained labs. He recalled a steam pipe leak in 2020 that destroyed a $500,000 electron microscope.

“It's extraordinarily difficult to train students in state-of-the-art techniques where they would get jobs in laboratories,” Lipke said.

James Davis, president of the Professional Staff Congress that represents faculty and some staff, said repairs would help convince students to return to campuses.

The conditions send “a strong signal to students about how much their education is valued and how much they’re valued. So I think that it’s certainly not the only panacea to the question of bringing students back to CUNY, but the physical safety and appearance of the campus is really critical,” Davis said.