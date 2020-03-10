An email sent to Queens College students and faculty last Friday from Interim President William Tramontano acknowledged that a few individuals from the college community “may have been exposed to the virus, including one faculty member who is not teaching at the college this semester.” He went on to say those individuals have been self-quarantined.

Faculty at various CUNY schools have received emails clarifying that they cannot independently decide to move classes online unless directed to by the Office of the Provost, citing concerns that some students may not have access to technology or the internet off-campus.

Joseph Cohen, an Associate Professor of Sociology at Queens College, says he understands that it would be a huge undertaking, but he believes it’s a “total mistake” for the school to not move to virtual teaching right away.

“CUNY has a quarter of a million students and is responsible for a considerable amount of subway travel and congregation and transmission opportunities,” Cohen said. “All the private schools are closed, and if you go on Twitter the kids are saying, well, what? It’s only for the rich kids? How come we’re not being protected too?”

A Change.org petition asking CUNY to close or move classes online has garnered over 17,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state is recalling CUNY and SUNY students who are studying abroad in five countries: China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and South Korea. Some students have already returned to the United States and are self-quarantining.

Listen to reporter Shumita Basu's story for WNYC: