Stefanowicz, whose son suffers from respiratory problems, was not surprised by the result. “It’s common sense that you should take care of something like this right away,” she said. “But nothing was done.”

Between the inspection costs and other surprise expenses—like paying for a storage locker for certain belongings, or purchasing a hot plate for the gas-less temporary unit—Stefanowicz says she’s had to dip into her meager rent savings. Employees with Coney have dodged her questions about what she’ll owe in rent for the six weeks she’s spent inside the temporary unit, she said.

The arrival of winter weather has made the situation all the more urgent. As temperatures plunged into the 20s this week, Stefanowicz and her son slept bundled up in wool comforters and sleeping bags. A tiny space heater faces them, but she’s afraid to leave it on overnight. They recently moved the mattress into the living from the bedroom, because the large bay windows were letting in more cold air.

“I don’t expect a lot, but it’s getting colder, and I’m worried that my son is going to get sick,” she told Gothamist.

A spokesperson for Harbor Group International initially declined to comment, referring questions to the property manager. A message left with Coney Realty Group was not returned.

In response to a follow-up email, the Harbor Group International spokesperson wrote back: “We are carefully investigating the situation. As an owner, the well-being of our residents most important to us. We will provide any information we are able to as soon as it’s available.”

Frustrated with the lack of response from both the property manager and landlord, some residents have formed a tenants group. Roy Germano, the group’s founder, said he reached out to Harbor Group International last month about Stefanowicz’s living conditions, but has not heard back. He says the owner has repeatedly failed to fulfill its commitment to tenants, particularly those in affordable units.

"It’s a shame that big real estate investors like Harbor Group International get massive tax breaks and aren’t held accountable when they fail to provide safe living conditions and treat members of our community with dignity and respect,” Germano told Gothamist.

Since Germano threatened to go to the press last week, Stefanowicz says she’s noticed a bit of a change in the property group’s attitude. After weeks of receiving curt responses to emails—or no responses at all—the building’s manager wrote her on Sunday promising the company would “start doing all the necessary repairs in your apartment so that you live there comfortably.”

A work crew showed up Wednesday and has begun the process of removing the flooring. Stefanowicz still doesn’t have any idea when she’ll be able to move back, nor does she have much trust in the landlord to properly address the problem.

After she returned from work on Thursday night, Stefanowicz and her son took the elevator from their temporary unit to their former home to check on the progress. “Be careful!” her son warned. “There’s mold in there!”