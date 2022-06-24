Thousands of people in converging protests marched through Lower Manhattan hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion Friday, vowing to fight the decision's effects.

The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Dobbs v. Jackson, effectively overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and leaving it to states to govern the legality of abortion — many of which have already taken steps to end it. New Yorkers have anticipated the ruling since Politico obtained and published a draft in early May. The New York State Legislature has already passed a series of measures aimed at strengthening abortion access locally and giving cover to those seeking the procedures from out of state.

But the final decision sparked a new level of indignation among marchers Friday night.

“I can’t believe this is happening," said Tre Kwon, a 37-year-old nurse who works in a labor and delivery ward, and brought her her two-year-old daughter to the protest. "We have to fight back and I don’t think anything short of revolution is going to keep us safe.”