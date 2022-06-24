Thousands of people in converging protests marched through Lower Manhattan hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion Friday, vowing to fight the decision's effects.
The court ruled 6-3 in favor of Dobbs v. Jackson, effectively overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and leaving it to states to govern the legality of abortion — many of which have already taken steps to end it. New Yorkers have anticipated the ruling since Politico obtained and published a draft in early May. The New York State Legislature has already passed a series of measures aimed at strengthening abortion access locally and giving cover to those seeking the procedures from out of state.
But the final decision sparked a new level of indignation among marchers Friday night.
“I can’t believe this is happening," said Tre Kwon, a 37-year-old nurse who works in a labor and delivery ward, and brought her her two-year-old daughter to the protest. "We have to fight back and I don’t think anything short of revolution is going to keep us safe.”
I can’t believe this is happening. We have to fight back and I don’t think anything short of revolution is going to keep us safe.
Crowds began to gather at Union Square Park shortly after 5 p.m., with demonstrators converging on nearby Washington Square Park, holding up signs that read, “We dissent,” “Forced birth = violence” and “Abortion is a human right”.
Chana Siegel of Queens was among them. The 36-year-old mother of four says she was anti-abortion until she needed to have the procedure in order to save her life.
“I was depressed. I was suicidal,” Siegel recalled. “I didn't come out of my bed for months because I had this almost brainwashing that these cells growing inside of me is worth more than my own life and it took my husband and my doctor and my parents and everybody really saying you need to live.”
Autumn Faulkner, 25, another protester who held up a sign reading “No sex with men until I have Roe v. Wade is protected,” said no one should tell her what to do with her body.
“I just don’t believe that anybody who doesn’t have a uterus shouldn’t control mine,” Faulkner said. “I think what I do with my body is my choice."
She added, "I always argue the fact that if there were 12 fertilized eggs in a burning building and one live baby, which one would you save? And everybody’s going to answer the baby because 12 fertilized eggs are not living creatures.”
Close to dusk the crowd separated with some heading for Foley Square and others toward the Brooklyn Bridge.