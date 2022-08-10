Residents in and around Newark, New Jersey were still being asked to boil their water Wednesday after a massive water main break the day before, even though many had started to see pressure come back.

Boil water advisories continued in Newark's North, South, West, and Central Wards, as well as in the neighboring communities of Belleville and Bloomfield. Officials late said that was being done as a precaution, in the event of any contamination to the water. Work continued overnight and Wednesday morning on the break of a 72-inch, 140-year-old pipe, which flooded roads around Essex County's Branch Brook Park near the Newark-Belleville border on Tuesday, and caused a sinkhole that swallowed a car.

Newark also posted notices with new contact information for residents needing bottled water late Tuesday. Several residents said in comments on social media that they couldn't get through to an earlier number posted, as workers began going door to door with bottles, some of them donated by nearby supermarkets, in affected areas. The city is now asking residents in the Central Ward to call 973-289-6687; in the North Ward to call 973-289-7218; in the West Ward to call 973-289-9949; and in the South Ward to call 973-733-3013.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said via Facebook late Tuesday that the Newark Water Department and a contractor on site "have given us no specific timeline, other than to say they are working diligently. And they certainly are."

"Earlier [Tuesday] we were optimistic that it would be resolved by this evening," he wrote at the time. "Now, we are hopeful for early [Wednesday]."