On Saturday, hundreds of decked-out dogs and their similarly costumed humans turned out for the 32nd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. It marked the parade’s triumphant return to its namesake location after a Zoom parade in 2020 and a 2021 relocation to East River Park.

Between the two stages, the long lines, and the massive crowds, the event was a bit overwhelming even for humans. But many pups happily strolled along in their store-bought outfits. RJ Cabral and dog Radio wore corn dog and corn on the cob costumes, respectively.

“We’re a couple of corn dogs,” Cabral said. “Corn really had a year this year.”

Others were decked out in couture. Anthony Rubio was dressed as La Llorona, the mourning mother ghost of Latin American folklore, complete with a veil, a parasol, and wailing cries.

“It’s a very del Toro type thing,” Rubio said, referring to the Mexican filmmaker. Then, showing off dog Kimba, kitted out in a matching jacket and top hat: “He’s dressed as one of the babies. Victorian era.”