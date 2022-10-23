On Saturday, hundreds of decked-out dogs and their similarly costumed humans turned out for the 32nd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. It marked the parade’s triumphant return to its namesake location after a Zoom parade in 2020 and a 2021 relocation to East River Park.
Between the two stages, the long lines, and the massive crowds, the event was a bit overwhelming even for humans. But many pups happily strolled along in their store-bought outfits. RJ Cabral and dog Radio wore corn dog and corn on the cob costumes, respectively.
“We’re a couple of corn dogs,” Cabral said. “Corn really had a year this year.”
Others were decked out in couture. Anthony Rubio was dressed as La Llorona, the mourning mother ghost of Latin American folklore, complete with a veil, a parasol, and wailing cries.
“It’s a very del Toro type thing,” Rubio said, referring to the Mexican filmmaker. Then, showing off dog Kimba, kitted out in a matching jacket and top hat: “He’s dressed as one of the babies. Victorian era.”
Among the most elaborate costumes was Mimi’s. Her humans dressed her as a bodega cat, complete with a mini rolling convenience store on a wheeled wire shelf.
“We tried to get as many of the bodega elements that we could,” said dog dad Kevin Condardo, who wore a T-shirt featuring the classic “thank you” print that usually adorns bodega bags.
“We have the ATM, ramen, of course, toilet paper, religious candles,” Condardo added. “And what's a bodega without the Shen Yun and the ‘Dan Smith will teach you guitar’ posters?”
Some costumes were more complete than others. Ryan Haslauer and Celine Carillo explained why their dog Emma was missing part of her ensemble.
“A couple days ago she decided to eat the guitar off her mariachi costume,” Haslauer said.
Gothamist reached out to Emma for comment, but she only responded by putting the entire microphone in her mouth, too.
The parade may have concluded, but online voting for Best in Show opens Oct. 23. The winner will be announced Oct. 31. And in the meantime, there are some other dog parades to enjoy this Halloween season.