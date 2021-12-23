“Our policy is to limit bail requests to cases involving violent and repeat offenders, particularly those with warrant history,” said a spokesperson for the Brooklyn DA. “We are well aware of the recent spike in COVID cases and the humanitarian crisis in Rikers, and have been reviewing all cases of detained individuals to identify those who could be safely released.”

The Manhattan DA’s office said that “in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases among people in custody, we are continuing to scrutinize cases where bail has been set, with the goal of recommending the release of certain individuals charged with misdemeanors or non-violent felonies who do not present a clear threat to public safety.”

However, some bristled at what they saw as an effort to shift the blame for the situation in city jails.

“To be clear, the lion's share of responsibility for creating and fostering a safe environment on Rikers Island lies with the mayor and Department of Correction — not with prosecutors, not with the defense bar, and not with the courts,” said Ryan Lavis, a spokesperson for the Staten Island DA.

Lavis added that his office is seeking to identify cases that qualify for compassionate release “or some other less restrictive means of supervision, just as we did last year during the height of the pandemic.” But, he said, “this does not mean we will consent to simply emptying our city’s jails at the sacrifice of public safety.”

Delays in cases being processed in the courts have contributed to people spending longer on Rikers Island now than they did pre-pandemic. But Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the Office of Court Administration, railed against the message from the commissioner.

“This letter is emblematic of the de Blasio administration’s continuing pattern of blame shifting,” Chalfen told WNYC/Gothamist Wednesday. “Trying to make their inability to manage the city’s jail system into a global criminal justice crisis in New York City is nothing short of disgraceful. Judges make decisions at arraignments regarding whether or not to incarcerate a defendant based on the law and based on their belief that the individual will meet their obligation to return to court.”

Advocates are calling on the city to improve conditions for people who are still incarcerated. Eight people in city jails died of COVID between March 2020 and March 2021, including five who died after being released to a city hospital. Stoughton said the city seems less equipped to handle the outbreak now than it was earlier in the pandemic.

Because of staffing shortages, Stoughton said, “You cannot get people incarcerated to clinics for basic medical care. People who may be symptomatic have no one to report it to because there's nobody there.”

Jeanette Merrill, a spokesperson for the city’s Correctional Health Services (CHS), said that clinic access is being prioritized “so that we can continue to provide health and mental health services to our patients.” She added that people in jail can also call a hotline from their housing units to speak directly with a nurse.

Merrill said CHS is also taking measures to control the spread of omicron. That includes testing people who are newly admitted to city jails and quarantining people who are positive or have been exposed to someone with COVID. “We continue to work with the Department of Correction to house COVID-positive patients in COVID-confirmed housing units for proper isolation and monitoring,” Merrill said.

Correction officers were given an extension until December 1st to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, but hundreds faced suspension for their refusal to do so. CHS has not responded to a query from WNYC/Gothamist about how many staff have been suspended or laid off because of the mandate and how many are out for other reasons.