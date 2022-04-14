Shirley Wulff likes almost everything in her weekly meal delivery from the city – except some of the vegetables.

“I thank God for it,” she said of the service. “It’s wonderful.”

Wulff has mostly stayed home since the pandemic began, she said, venturing out only for the occasional grab-and-go lunch at the senior center in her South Brooklyn neighborhood of Bensonhurst. She said the frozen meals dropped off by city contractors come in handy when she doesn’t feel well enough to go out.

But these emergency meal delivery for seniors will end on June 30th, leaving clients like Wulff to fend for themselves. Many will pivot back to indoor meals at senior centers, just as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 substrain of the omicron variant.

Their other option would be to try and get into the city’s regular home-delivered meals program, which requires an intensive and time-consuming assessment. Wulff said she applied recently for the permanent program but was declined.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said.

The city’s Department for the Aging told Gothamist that of the 8,000 or so current recipients of pandemic meal delivery, only about 3,000 are possible candidates for home-delivered meals. Operators of meal delivery agencies said they worry that under the city’s budget plan for the next fiscal year, they won’t have the money, or staff, to absorb an as-yet-unknown number of new clients.

The city is hoping to direct many of the remaining seniors to communal meals at older adult centers, which are now open at 100% capacity without a vaccination requirement. Operators of older adult centers said that while many attendees were thrilled to return to centers and see their friends, others are hesitant to eat indoors while community transmission is still high, given the coronavirus poses special risks to their age group.

City officials said the program was always meant to be temporary and that recipients will be transitioned to more permanent services. Advocates, service providers and lawmakers, meanwhile, are calling on the city to bolster funding for home-delivered meals and for the Department for the Aging, which they said is underfunded relative to the number of New Yorkers it serves.

“This is a crisis situation,” said Jeremy Kaplan, executive director of Encore Community Services, a senior center operator which has also contracted with the city to deliver pandemic emergency meals to older adults since November. “If even 25% of [pandemic clients] need and qualify for home delivered meals, that’s a massive infusion of new home delivered meal recipients to a system that is already struggling to maintain its infrastructure.”

Before the pandemic, government-funded senior centers served meals to about 25,000 New Yorkers each weekday. When they shut down along with the rest of the city, operators switched to grab-and-go meals and tasked employees with calling attendees to make sure they were OK. Neighbors and nonprofits like Citymeals also stepped up to ensure that the most vulnerable adults were fed.

Within a few weeks, the city was delivering emergency food to about 44,000 older and homebound New Yorkers, Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, commissioner of the city’s Department for the Aging, told Gothamist. That program, GetFood NYC, ended in November and was replaced with the current service, which is only available to former GetFood recipients 60 years of age and older.

Cortés-Vázquez said that the number of recipients has been dwindling ever since.

“Many people have said, ‘I’m ready to do my own grocery shopping,’” she said.