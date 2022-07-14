Summer camps are still not immune from COVID-19 outbreaks, including one popular upstate camp in the Catskills that was forced to close its first session early after more than 50 staffers and four young campers tested positive.

The Frost Valley YMCA summer camp in Claryville, a destination that draws scores of campers from New York City and the Northeast region, ended the first session on two of its campuses early, according to a memo posted online by Chief Executive Officer Jerry Huncosky on July 7th.

The interruption parallels a national and international pattern for sleepaway camps this summer. A camp in southern Ohio closed for a week after nine cases were detected among staffers, and a YMCA camp in Canada also closed early after a third of its staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

All staffers at the camp were fully vaccinated, boosted and had tested negative prior to arriving for the first camp session, which started June 26th. Four campers also tested positive at the time of the early dismissal.

The incident may be due, in part, to bad timing. An omicron subvariant known as BA.5 has been growing in New York and nationwide in recent weeks, just as teens were freed from the clutches of school. This variant is thought to breeze past our frontline defense of antibodies, whether they be created by vaccination or past infection. That leaves people susceptible to catching the virus even while still being protected from severe disease in most cases, thanks to other portions of the immune system.

“Because the required counselor-to-camper ratios could not be maintained going forward if the numbers continued to go up, the decision was made to close Camp Wawayanda and Camp Henry Hird halfway through the first session,” Huncosky said in the memo.

One Brooklyn parent, who didn’t want to be named because their teenager is a junior counselor at the Frost Valley camp, said the YMCA’s communication about the outbreak was limited.