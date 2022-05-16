New York voters got a closer look Monday at what congressional district they’ll reside in for the next 10 years, but they’ll still have to wade through a packed primary calendar before choosing who will represent them.

The court-appointed “special master” tasked with redrawing the state’s 26 congressional districts released his proposed lines Monday, simplifying a since-thrown-out, Democrat-drawn map that was ruled to have been unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The latest proposed map — drawn by Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University — makes major changes to the previous iteration, removing the controversial Long Island Sound district that would have connected Nassau and Westchester counties via a tiny strip of the Bronx, among other changes. It also disregards where incumbents live: Some saw their home addresses lumped under the same district, including longtime Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney of Manhattan – setting up a high-profile primary in the proposed 12th district.