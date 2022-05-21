The court-approved maps were released four days after Cervas’ initial proposal set off a chaotic scramble where congressional candidates and incumbents quickly tried to stake out their turf by declaring which district they would run in – and, in the case of five districts, potentially pitting sitting members against each other. The maps also came after New Yorkers were allowed to provide input on the maps drawn by Cervas.

In his final maps, Cervas made several changes urged by politicians and members of the public, including reuniting the Bed-Stuy neighborhood in Brooklyn in the new 8th District, instead of splitting it between two. That caused several other districts in Brooklyn to change, including the Staten Island-based 11th Congressional District currently held by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, which picked up the Bensonhurst neighborhood and became a stronger Republican district.

Cervas also made changes on Long Island, creating a district largely based on the South Shore in Nassau County. But he largely left Manhattan as he proposed on Monday, keeping Midtown in the new 12th Congressional District with the Upper East and Upper West Sides, setting up a potentially explosive primary between longtime Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler.