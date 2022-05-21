A state judge finalized New York's congressional and state Senate district maps early Saturday, putting them in place for the next decade barring any further lawsuits.
Carnegie Mellon University fellow Jonathan Cervas, who was tasked with redrawing new district lines after a set of Democrat-drawn maps were overturned, submitted his final maps late Friday night, with Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister ordering them into place just after midnight Saturday.
The court-approved maps were released four days after Cervas’ initial proposal set off a chaotic scramble where congressional candidates and incumbents quickly tried to stake out their turf by declaring which district they would run in – and, in the case of five districts, potentially pitting sitting members against each other. The maps also came after New Yorkers were allowed to provide input on the maps drawn by Cervas.
In his final maps, Cervas made several changes urged by politicians and members of the public, including reuniting the Bed-Stuy neighborhood in Brooklyn in the new 8th District, instead of splitting it between two. That caused several other districts in Brooklyn to change, including the Staten Island-based 11th Congressional District currently held by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, which picked up the Bensonhurst neighborhood and became a stronger Republican district.
Cervas also made changes on Long Island, creating a district largely based on the South Shore in Nassau County. But he largely left Manhattan as he proposed on Monday, keeping Midtown in the new 12th Congressional District with the Upper East and Upper West Sides, setting up a potentially explosive primary between longtime Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler.
Cervas, an academic and map-making expert, was appointed by McAllister, a Steuben County Republican who heard the initial, Republican-led lawsuit challenging the congressional and state Senate lines drawn in February by the Democrat-dominated state Legislature.
McAllister ruled the Democrats unconstitutionally configured the initial congressional lines to their benefit, and that they didn’t follow proper procedure in drawing both the congressional and state Senate districts. The state’s appellate courts agreed, including the Democrat-heavy Court of Appeals, the state’s top court.
In his ruling, McAllister also pushed the congressional and Senate primaries back to Aug. 23rd to accommodate. The judge chose Cervas who had previously been a map consultant in Pennsylvania’s redistricting process. Cervas' maps drew the ire of Democrats, including Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who claimed Cervas’ original proposal was unconstitutional.
As it stands, primaries for New York’s governor, lieutenant governor and state Assembly seats are all scheduled for June 28th, the original date of the primary. Good-government organizations have warned the split primary could lead to low voter turnout, and the League of Women Voters is suing in an attempt to unify the elections.