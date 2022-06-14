A New York City Council committee is poised to weigh a package of legislation Tuesday that seeks to bolster resources for survivors of domestic violence.

The plight of domestic violence survivors has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the earliest months of the crisis as lockdowns kept people confined with their abusers.

Among the items on the agenda is a resolution sponsored by Council Member Tiffany Cabán of Queens, calling on the state to enact legislation that would create paid leave for survivors and their family members, similar to the state’s paid family leave law, which was signed in 2016.

Modeling leave for survivors and their families after the state’s paid family leave law “would ensure that domestic violence survivors and their families properly heal from the abuse they have endured and receive the financial support, job-protection and protection from discrimination or retaliation that they require to deal with their complex situations,” the resolution reads in part.

The state family leave law began to go into effect in 2018, with an initial phase-in of eight weeks of family leave with pay landing at half of their average weekly wage with a cap based on the statewide average. That rate went up to 67 percent of their average weekly wage last year, while jumping to 12 weeks of paid leave.

Committee members will also weigh a bill geared toward providing housing stability to survivors, many of whom are driven to shelters from their homes to escape violence, sometimes with young children. Another bill would establish a comprehensive online portal with resources for survivors, accessible in the top six languages spoken by city residents with limited English.

The Council proposals come more than two years after the pandemic first made landfall in New York City. Then-NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in March 2020 that domestic violence in New York City was likely being underreported, given what police officials described as an initial dip in 911 calls over claims of abuse.

But that quiet was soon interrupted by a surge in calls to the city’s domestic violence hotline a few weeks later. The city’s website for domestic violence survivors, NYC Hope, had also seen an increase in visits in the latter half of March.