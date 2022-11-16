Chain stores that leave snow piled up on their sidewalks would face stiffer penalties this winter under proposed City Council legislation.

The bill, introduced by Councilmember Justin Brannan, would increase fines on chain businesses that neglect snow or ice on their sidewalks to as much as $1,000 — up from $500 — for a first violation. Big businesses that rack up three or more violations within a calendar year would face fines of up to $5,000.

The legislation does not target homeowners or independent business owners who fail to shovel following snowstorms. Those fees would remain at $100 for a first violation and up to $350 for a third within a year — penalties Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said were “simply far too low” during a City Council hearing on Wednesday.

Tisch said slippery sidewalks are a big problem for New Yorkers, who filed 3,097 complaints to 311 for snowy or icy sidewalks last winter. She argued for tougher penalties on anyone who fails to shovel, not just chains and big businesses.

“All property owners have a responsibility to clear their sidewalks just as they all have the responsibility to keep their sidewalks clean year-round,” Tisch said. “I would support increased penalties for everyone, including businesses, apartment buildings and other properties. This is a very basic responsibility that affects the safety and livability of every neighborhood in the city.”

Another bill proposed by Brannan would allow senior citizens or people with disabilities to pay reduced fines if they violate the city’s snow removal requirements, which Tisch criticized as too soft on shoveling scofflaws.

“If we gave people a pass on shoveling in front of their property, it actually creates a bigger problem for those that we are trying to help,” Tisch said. “Seniors and people with disabilities, they will suffer the most from property owners not cleaning or not shoveling their property.”

“Every property owner regardless of their age or ability has a responsibility to maintain their property,” she added. Tisch said shoveling is “a core part of the social contract in New York City,” and suggested that homeowners who can’t clear their own sidewalks should connect with family or friends for help, or to reach out to community programs for assistance. Brannan’s bill also called for setting up a program for the elderly and people with disabilities to sign up for snow removal assistance from the city.

Brannan could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Councilmember Nantasha Williams said at the hearing the proposed reduction in fines would help residents of her southeast Queens district, where many senior citizens live in single-family homes and have trouble shoveling snow without help.

“I have a community of a lot of seniors, and some seniors are living in single-family houses on the corner with very huge sidewalks to shovel and it's very difficult for them if a young person doesn't come and stop by,” Williams said. “It's hard for them to get people to show up.”