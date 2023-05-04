Two formerly homeless men riding the F train on Monday say they’re still haunted by the commotion they stumbled into when they walked onto the platform and found a Black man on the ground with a white man’s arms around his neck.

“Could have been me,” said James Kings, who has been homeless on and off since he was a child.

Kings, 48, and his friend Johnny Grima, 38, were about to pull up to the Broadway-Lafayette Street station when they noticed that their car had stopped for several minutes. Then a conductor told them to get off. When they walked onto the platform, they found a crowd of people watching as a man held Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the floor of an adjoining subway car.

Moments earlier, Neely, who was also homeless, had been yelling that he was tired and thirsty and that he was ready to die, according to a Facebook post by reporter Juan Alberto Vazquez, who witnessed the incident and posted a video of it. Another rider, who is known to authorities but has not yet been named, put Neely in a chokehold for about 15 minutes, Vazquez said.

By the time Kings and Grima saw Neely, they said he wasn’t moving.

“He was totally subdued,” Kings said. “It wasn’t like he was trying to fight back or anything. He was just limp.”

Eventually, the man who had Neely in a chokehold let go. Kings said he watched the man yank Neely’s arms and try to move him onto his side.

Grima said he walked up to Neely and poured a little water on his forehead. But he said the man who had Neely in a chokehold told him to stop.

Police arrived about six minutes after the train pulled into the station, according to Mayor Eric Adams. First responders took Neely to the hospital, where he died.